Alpha Is Coming To PlayStation Soon In ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard,’ According To A Leak.

According to claims from a notorious leaker within the “Call Of Duty” community, PlayStation gamers are in for a treat as an alpha version of the upcoming “Call Of Duty: Vanguard” is slated to appear especially for the console very soon.

According to “Call Of Duty” and “Warzone” leaker Modern Warzone, the “Call Of Duty: Vanguard” alpha test will take place later this August. They also mention that an open beta will follow the alpha, and that the actual reveal for “Vanguard” will take place on August 19.

Modern Warzone’s leak about the release date appears to be correct thus far. According to the official “Call Of Duty” Twitter account, “Call Of Duty: Vanguard” will be released on November 19th.

According to GameSpot, the “Vanguard” alpha and open beta will be exclusive to PlayStation users. However, shortly after the PlayStation-only beta, an open beta for all systems is expected to take place.

According to the leaks, the alpha for “Call Of Duty: Vanguard” would take place from August 27 to 29. Meanwhile, the PlayStation open beta will take place from September 10 to 12. If these dates are correct, the complete open beta for all platforms will take place from September 16 to 20, just a few weeks before the game’s full release on November 5.

Before it was officially released last year, “Black Ops Cold War” went through a closed testing phase and an open beta phase.

On August 19, “Warzone” will host an in-game reveal event for “Vanguard,” potentially implying that the existing Verdansk ’84 map will be replaced by a World War 2-era variant. This corresponds to the incorporation of the “Vanguard” into “Warzone,” making the old-school weapons and outfits more thematically acceptable.

Once this new event launches, players can expect at least one new weapon, an armored vehicle, and a high-value target to track down in “Warzone.” The new weapon could be WW2-themed, but a promotional image shared on Twitter by the “Call of Duty” developers says it’s a new belt-fed machine gun.

It’s unclear how or when gamers will be allowed to participate in the probable “Call Of Duty: Vanguard” alpha, but further details may be given following the “Warzone” event.