Alpha Exclusive Rewards, Pre-Load, Start Date, and Download Links for ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ [Details].

Following the initial reveal of “Call of Duty: Vanguard” on “Warzone,” Activision cranks up its marketing push by sharing facts about the game’s Alpha.

According to Activision, the formal Alpha test for this year’s “Call of Duty” installment will take place this week. The Alpha test will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Friday and will end at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Alpha test is only available to PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners. Other PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users will have to wait till the test is completed.

Even if they do not have a PlayStation Plus subscription, all PlayStation 4 and PS5 console owners will be able to participate in the test as a bonus. Gamers who want to play “Call of Duty: Vanguard” Alpha the moment it launches can begin pre-loading it on Aug. 23 at 5 a.m. ET.

Players can open and play the alpha from “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” “Warzone,” or “Black Ops Cold War” after downloading and installing it. PlayStation and Activision have made pre-load links available to players in various parts of the world.

Players will be able to try out a new game mode called Champion Hill during the next test.

It’s a one-of-a-kind multiplayer mode in which eight teams battle in a round-robin format. Between Combat Rounds in this mode, there are Buy Rounds, and the side that outlasts all opponents is deemed the winner.

Furthermore, the game format includes 2v2 and 3v3, implying that matching will be used to establish teams so that everyone may participate. The alpha test for the game is free, and no pre-order is required.

Those who pre-ordered “Call of Duty: Vanguard” will, however, receive bonuses when they try out the game’s alpha. These awards include an Emblem and a Calling Card that they can use in the game as well as in “Call of Duty: Warzone” once the new game is fully integrated.

Aside from that, the alpha’s in-game options menu apparently suggests that “Vanguard” will support 120 Hz on PS5. Tactical Sprint and weapon mounting are two other options in “Call of Duty: Vanguard” Alpha for PlayStation.

On November 5th, “Call of Duty: Vanguard” will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PS5.