Along with two other locations in Liverpool, a pizza shop has closed permanently.

The founder of a Liverpool pizza business said he’d “never experienced anything like” the hardship the hospitality industry has been under during the pandemic.

The Ranelagh Street Dough Dough pizzeria closed in the autumn, while the only remaining location in Warrington’s Golden Square Shopping Centre shuttered soon before Christmas.

Dough Dough’s original Northgate Chester location shuttered in November, and all traces of the company on social media and its website have since vanished, according to CheshireLive.

“Unfortunately, all Dough Doughs have now closed,” Des Pheby, the company’s founder, said.

“Our first restaurant in Chester was the restaurant’s lynchpin, and we were [sadly]unable to acquire a new lease on it.”

“With the ongoing uncertainties and recruiting retention challenges, Warrington is not financially sustainable to stand on its own,” Des added.

Dough Dough’s Liverpool location, which had opened in 2020, likewise abruptly closed. “The DOUGH DOUGH website approved a booking for two guests on Wed 13th at 2pm,” TripAdvisor customer James L commented in October 2021. When my wife and I arrived, we discovered that the restaurant was closed.

“I called their number, but no one answered. We went somewhere else. I emailed the next day to inquire about the situation. I did not receive a response.

“I called again two days later, and this time the phone was answered. The Liverpool branch, I was told, was permanently closed.” Des stated that there are “no plans to create another Dough Dough restaurant at this time.”

“I believe it’s apparent that hospitality is having a hard time,” he continued. I’ve had my share of successes and failures over the years, including three recessions, but nothing like this has ever happened to me.”