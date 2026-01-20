Alliance Dream in the Dump: Struggles of a Brilliant Student

In the heart of Nairobi’s Kware dumpsite, 15-year-old John Mwalili is battling for his future. A top-performing student with a dream of becoming a doctor, John, who scored an impressive 64 points in the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) exams, should be preparing for his next chapter at the prestigious Alliance High School. Instead, he is scavenging for plastic bottles among toxic fumes, desperately working to raise the school fees that stand between him and a better life.

Despite the government’s promises of “Free Day Secondary Education,” John’s reality reflects a stark and painful contradiction. His brilliance should be celebrated, not wasted in a dumpsite. The government’s 100% transition policy, which is hailed as a success, has failed to account for the fundamental barrier of poverty that continues to prevent deserving students from pursuing their education. For John, a lack of resources means his future is at risk.

A Battle Against the Odds

John’s daily life is a struggle against both the clock and a system that seems indifferent to his potential. For every kilogram of plastic he collects, he earns just KSh 3, and on a good day, he makes about KSh 150. But the fees for Alliance High School exceed KSh 120,000. At his current rate of earnings, it would take John over two years of scavenging to afford just one term of school.

His father, Nicholas Mwalili, a casual laborer, has done everything possible to support his son’s education, yet his efforts feel futile. Holding John’s admission letter like a lifeline, Nicholas is left to watch as his son’s future hangs in the balance. “I have knocked on every door. I have tried. But my hands are tied,” he says, speaking to the despair of many Kenyan parents who find themselves powerless in the face of overwhelming educational costs.

The story of John Mwalili is not an isolated case but a reflection of the larger systemic failures within Kenya’s education system. Politicians raise millions for church events, yet future doctors and engineers like John risk contracting diseases while attempting to secure basic school supplies. Where is the promised equity for students from disadvantaged backgrounds? Where are the bursaries that are supposed to level the playing field?

Hope in the Midst of Despair

For John, the dream of becoming a doctor remains alive despite the harsh conditions he faces. His resilience is palpable as he works under the scorching sun, collecting plastic to fund his education. “I want to be a doctor,” he says with determination, his voice unwavering despite the filth that surrounds him. It is this dream that fuels his endurance, even as his father looks on helplessly.

As John continues his fight for education, it is a call to action for all Kenyans. The failure to support students like John is a collective shame that we must confront. While the government turns a blind eye, it is time for citizens of goodwill to step in and ensure that John’s dream—and the dreams of many others like him—do not die in the dumpsites of Nairobi.

If Kenya allows this promising future to be buried under the weight of its systemic failures, it will not only be a betrayal of John’s potential but also a stain on the nation’s conscience.