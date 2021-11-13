Allan discusses why Rafa Benitez replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Everton manager.

Everton can improve on previous season, according to Allan, because all of the players are learning under Rafa Benitez.

After failing to win in their last five matches, the Blues enter the final international break of the calendar year in the bottom half of the table.

The spine of Benitez’s team has been ripped out in recent weeks, with last season’s top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined since September and now Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina joining him on the treatment table, but Allan believes they can still have a more successful campaign than last season.

Everton were second in the table as late as Boxing Day last year under Carlo Ancelotti’s leadership, but finished 10th, missing out on their goal of qualifying for European participation.

Despite being 30 and a senior member of the squad, Allan, who explains he is now playing in a different type of midfield role, admits he is picking up plenty of tips from the new Blues boss, which he believes will only benefit him and his teammates.

“At Napoli, our configuration was 4-3-3, and I played as a Mezzala, on the flank of a midfield three, which gives you more freedom to do the box-to-box job,” he says on the club’s website.

“You have more possibilities to shoot and can come in the opposing box more frequently, giving you more opportunity to assist.”

“However, I am without a doubt learning new things from Rafa Benitez. Rafa has his own method of working, and he’s already made a significant contribution to my profession.

“You learn till the day you stop playing, and the manager has helped me see some aspects of the game in a new light.”

“I try to adapt to the manager’s instructions as much as possible, and I want to do everything I can for Rafael Benitez and the club.”

“Whenever I’m on the field, I’ll always give it my all.” We may perform better in some games than others, but our willingness and desire to give it our all will never change.

“It’s not only me who is learning a lot from Rafa; it’s the whole team.””

