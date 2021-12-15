All-Time Best (and Worst) ‘Spider-Man’ Video Games

If great power comes with great responsibility, then great licenses such as Star Wars or Marvel Comics appear to have mixed consequences. That seems to be the case when they’re turned into video games.

In terms of Marvel, the “House of Ideas” has made a commendable shift into the domain of films, but its game output remains sporadic to this day. For every Guardians of the Galaxy, there’s a mindless button-mashing game based on the Thor movies, and for every Ultimate Alliance, there’s a microtransaction-laden Avengers game that saps all joy from playing as Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Spider-Man has arguably fared the best of all the Marvel characters, with at least three or four fantastic titles to his credit. Even so, there will always be a few turkeys that fail to deliver.

With nearly 40 unique releases spanning arcade cabinets, movie tie-ins, portable ports, and mobile downloads, the web-head has over 30 years of gaming history for you to pore through. So how can you know which of his exploits are truly worthwhile? The Washington Newsday has compiled this ultimate list to assist you distinguish between the truly excellent submissions and those that will have you crying “Spider-Man no more.”

While you’re here, have a look at our comparable look back at the 007 franchise, including our ranking of the best and worst James Bond games.

‘Spider-Man: The Video Game’ is the worst (1991)

Side-scrolling beat ’em ups like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Streets of Rage were consuming quarters by the bucketload across the country in the early 1990s.

Sega teamed up with Marvel to create a rapid cash-in that included some of the comic-book publisher’s most known heroes, eager to get a piece of the action. The issue was that a rival firm (called Acclaim Entertainment) already possessed the sole legal rights to utilize the more popular characters from the roster, which is why Spider-Man: The Video Game ended up with such a ragtag group of characters.

Sega was forced to improvise a cooperative experience with whatever leftover IP Acclaim didn’t want to bother with. That’s why we have this haphazardly put-together lineup. This is a condensed version of the information.