All the Video Game Easter Eggs in the Netflix Show ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

Netflix has released Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness for viewing. The four-episode series, set in 2006, spans the gap between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, shedding light on what Leon and Claire were doing to during this hitherto uncharted period of the history.

Some viewers have been disappointed that the show’s actions do not directly connect into the video games or provide any new lore. Instead, Infinite Darkness is primarily a stand-alone adventure that acknowledges but does not engage with the series’ canon.

Infinite Darkness does, however, have a few callbacks and Easter eggs for fans to enjoy because it is part of the established Resident Evil storyline. Here are a few of our favorites.

References for Ashley Graham

The references to President Graham’s daughter Ashely are the most evident link to any single video game. For those unfamiliar, Resident Evil 4 saw Leon embark on a rescue mission in an undefined region of Europe (resembling Spain). Ashley, who had been kidnapped by a religious sect that wanted to inseminate her with a terrible parasite, was his target.

Leon fights swarms of crazy villagers, battles a monstrous leviathan, raids a medieval castle, rides in a rickety minecart, and faces a small aristocrat who looks like Napoleon Bonaparte throughout the game. To put it bluntly, it was a peculiar moment in Leon’s life, and it feels all the more bizarre when juxtaposed to Infinite Darkness’s more grounded tone.

Despite the show’s own design and tone, it contains a couple of references to Resident Evil 4. In the first episode, President Graham acknowledges that he would be forever “indebted” to Leon for saving his daughter from the Los Illuminados cult, and entrusts him with investigating a terrorist attack on the White House.

Later in the episode, as the president is debating his options in the face of a diplomatic crisis, he consults a photograph on his desk for guidance. After that, an insert image (at the 19:36 timecode) reveals that he is actually staring at a photo of Ashely, who is dressed in the same way. This is a condensed version of the information.