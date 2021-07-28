All New Content for ‘Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons’ Has Been Confirmed So Far

ArenaNet recently went online to show off their work on “Guild Wars 2’s” upcoming third expansion pack, “End of Dragons,” which will reintroduce the closed area of Cantha as the tale delves deeper into the territory of the water-based elder dragon Kuunavang.

“End of Dragons,” the game’s third expansion, is slated to offer a slew of new features to “Guild Wars 2,” the majority of which were revealed during the devs’ hour-long livestream.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the confirmed “End of Dragons” content so far for those who missed the program.

Cantha is a new region.

For “Guild Wars 2,” the region of Cantha is being redesigned. From an aesthetic and gameplay standpoint, fans can expect this new open-world location to be radically different from the others. It’s been 250 years since Cantha was first explored during the initial “Guild Wars,” and a lot has changed in that time.

Fishing and Skiffs

Fishing will be a new mechanic in “End of Dragons” that players can use whenever they aren’t adventuring. The new Skiffs, which are essentially boats that can hold numerous players at once, can be used to gather fish from Cantha’s many lakes.

Turtle Mounts for Two Players

The Siege Turtle is the first combat mount in the game, and it may be controlled by two players. These lumbering behemoths are armed with massive guns capable of wreaking havoc on their prey. The Siege Turtles, according to the developers, were created to give both riders something to do when mounted.

New Elite Specializations are now available.

There will be new elite specializations for all nine classes, but only the Mesmer’s Virtuoso spec has been disclosed thus far. The Virtuoso is a Power-focused speciality that employs phantasmal swords to inflict massive damage on a single or several opponents.

A silhouette of a pistol-wielding Asura surrounded by a sickly green aura was also hinted by ArenaNet, hinting at a possible Pistol Necromancer specialization.

Legendary Weapons Have Arrived

For “End of Dragons,” a new set of legendary weapons will be accessible, all of which are based on Aurene’s themes. This is, however, the most divisive of all the additions, with many claiming that the weaponry all looked nearly identical.

Strikes No. 10

The expansion pack will include new Cantha-based strike missions. For those looking for a more challenging challenge, these strikes are also available in a higher difficulty level.

Guild Hall on the Isle of Reflection

Finally, guilds wishing to call Cantha home will have access to a new guild hall. The Isthmus. Brief News from Washington Newsday.