‘All I can say,’ says Rafa Benitez in response to a question from Lucas Digne at Everton.

Rafa Benitez is insistent that his discussions with Lucas Digne this week must remain “private,” and he has declined to comment on the full-future. back’s

After simmering disagreements between the manager and the France international came to a head, Digne was dropped from Everton’s squad for Monday night’s game against Arsenal.

Digne has made it apparent that he does not agree with Benitez’s methods, claiming that they limit his capacity to affect the game in attack.

Benitez stated he wanted to select players with the “correct mindset” when asked about Digne’s exclusion following the 2-1 triumph.

According to a report in the Athletic this week, Digne and Benitez were involved in a training field brawl in Spanish ahead of the Arsenal game, and when asked about meetings with the full-back this week, the Everton manager looked ready to make a point.

“Typically, when you have interactions with players, those are private chats that you must keep private,” he explained.

“All I can say is that he’s been training, and we’ll have to decide if he’s available or not tomorrow.”

“All I can say is when you have private conversations with players in any language, it needs to stay private,” Benitez said when asked about Digne’s position again.

“I can’t speak any longer because we’re talking about something else when we’ve just beaten Arsenal the manner we did and we have Crystal Palace coming,” the Everton manager said before.

“We need to grasp the situation, move forward, and consider Crystal Palace,” says the manager.