Alisson Becker discusses Liverpool’s Champions League hopes as he focuses on West Brom’s goal heroics.

As he reflected on his match-winning effort that helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League, Alisson Becker expressed Liverpool’s aim to win the competition once more.

When he nodded in a corner in stoppage time to seal a critical three points at West Bromwich Albion in May, the Brazil international became the only goalie to score in the club’s 129-year history.

That win helped Jurgen Klopp’s team qualify for the European Cup this season, as they went on to finish third after winning eight of their final ten games.

The spectacular header was widely cheered at the Hawthorns, and Alisson was questioned about it again when he spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Group B opening against AC Milan on Wednesday.

“Winning the Champions League is extremely difficult,” Alisson stated.

“Myself and my teammates are going to give it our all again, and it starts against AC Milan,” he said.

“We’re up against a formidable opponent, but we’ve set our sights on our objectives.

“The first goal is to go to the next round, and obviously the most important goal is to win the Champions League.”

“That was good, huh?” he said of his goal against West Brom. It was a wonderful sensation!

“I believe that everyone, even if they are not a Liverpool fan, feels a wonderful feeling. I believe I made many people happy.

“But, yeah, it was critical for us as a group.

“After I scored the goal, I told the players that qualifying for the Champions League would be much more crucial, and now we are here.

“I’m thrilled with that, and I’m confident that it wasn’t only the goal that helped, but what the club does every game to try to win and get three points.

“It wasn’t just my goal that got us into the Champions League; it was also what we did during the season, which was really difficult for us because of everything.”

Liverpool’s No.1 also expressed his delight at witnessing the defensive ranks ahead of him benefit from more consistency in terms of personnel this season.

Last season, the Reds were obliged to identify 20 different center-back pairings.