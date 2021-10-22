Alison Hammond of This Morning stuns viewers by sharing a dating app mishap.

On Friday’s This Morning, Alison Hammond stunned viewers by revealing a dating app gaffe.

The 46-year-old presenter co-hosted the most recent episode of ITV’s main daytime show with Dermot O’Leary.

The final installment of the duo’s week-long takeover from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield aired today.

Guests Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey joined the hosts in a discussion about whether having a dog improves your dating prospects.

As the episode came to a close, Alison jumped in to relate her own amusing dating app experiences.

“Can I just say that when I was on a dating app, I was swiping the incorrect way,” she remarked.

“So I had all these individuals and I was thinking, ‘I don’t like them,'” Alison continued.

Dermot was taken aback by the mistake and wondered if she had gone on a date based on the apps.

Alison’s response was: “No, I didn’t do it. I’ve simply exited the app.” The panelists burst out laughing at the gaffe, and viewers on Twitter were equally enthralled by the exchange.

“Alison swiping the incorrect way on tinder is funny,” one user said.

“Alison swiping the wrong way on Tinder,” another remarked, accompanying a laughing emoji.

“Oh Alison,” Tash wrote.

“You shouldn’t have really Alison,” Chantal joked, “but you did.”