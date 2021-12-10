Alison Hammond fills out an application for a “new role” since she misses This Morning.

Alison Hammond has submitted a witty ‘application’ for a new position.

Dermot O’Leary and the popular personality regularly co-host Friday editions of This Morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have taken her place for today’s broadcast of ITV’s main daytime show.

On Wednesday’s broadcast, Phil unveiled the bombshell, announcing that Santa Claus would be making an appearance on the legendary sofa.

“A little word on Friday’s show, which we’re doing,” he said. “Father Christmas is in high demand at this time of year, but he’ll be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children’s questions.”

Alison, on the other hand, isn’t taking advantage of her well-deserved day off, sarcastically revealing that she is considering running for Prime Minister.

After revelations of Christmas parties conducted in Downing Street in violation of lockdown laws last year, Boris Johnson is facing calls to leave, and Alison Hammond has said she may be a good fit to take over.

She wrote on Twitter: “So, after giving it a lot of thought, I’ve decided to run for Prime Minister! I believe I could do an excellent job. Thoughts?” Her tweet caused a deluge of hysteria in the comments section.

“Definitely, and have Josie Gibson as deputy x,” Ant remarked.

Giuseppe continued: “I’ve been saying it all along! You’re a legend, Alison Hammond! Get the hashtag #AlisonForPm trending!” “Right behind you, Madam Prime Minister,” KC Kalu said. Danny made the following comment: “You would reintroduce optimism to this country. My vote is in.” “Go on Alison, dominate the world,” Gemma Louise urged. “I’m sure it’ll be fun, laughter, and glamorous xx”