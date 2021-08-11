Alcohol was stolen from a Morrisons gas station, prompting a CCTV appeal.

After booze was taken from a Merseyside petrol station, police have launched a CCTV appeal.

Merseyside Police said in a statement today that the incident happened about 9.35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

A guy is accused of stealing a quantity of alcohol from Morrisons gas station on Boundary Road in St Helens.

Officers have released photos of a man wearing a grey cap and a white face mask who may be able to help them with their investigations.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual in the photograph is requested to contact the police department anonymously or otherwise.

“Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual pictured is requested to contact us through Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 21000524414.”

