Alcaraz Dominates as Sabalenka Scrapes Through in Melbourne

On a scorching day in Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz delivered a dominant performance to cruise into the fourth round of the Australian Open, while Aryna Sabalenka battled through a shaky start to keep her title defense alive. The contrasting journeys of both players highlighted the highs and lows of Day 4 at the 2026 Australian Open.

Alcaraz Impresses, Sabalenka Survives

World number one Carlos Alcaraz made light work of Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in a straight-set victory, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-2, moving smoothly into the last 16. Despite the oppressive 35°C heat, Alcaraz remained cool under pressure, showcasing his typical mix of power and finesse. With 35 winners and only one service game dropped, he demonstrated why many consider him the favorite to lift the trophy in Melbourne. His performance sent a clear message to his competitors, including defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka’s progress was far from straightforward. The Belarusian, who is defending her 2025 title, overcame Bai Zhuoxuan of China in a 6-3, 6-1 victory, but the scoreline belied a messy and error-strewn start. Sabalenka struggled to find her rhythm early on, often making unforced errors. At times, she appeared visibly frustrated as her game faltered, but she found her composure as the match wore on, clinching the last five games in a row to seal the win. “I had to fight myself as much as my opponent today,” Sabalenka admitted after the match.

The scorching heat added to the intensity of the day, as players battled not only their opponents but also the physical strain of the sweltering conditions. As temperatures soared, the tournament implemented the heat stress scale, reminding players and fans alike of the challenges posed by the Australian summer.

The Road to Week Two

For Alcaraz, his path forward looks clear. His movement on court is electric, and his confidence seems unshakable as he eyes his first Australian Open title. On the other hand, Sabalenka will need to clean up her game if she is to continue her defense of the crown. With tougher tests ahead, including potential matchups against higher-seeded players, she will need to find more consistency and polish her play.

As the tournament moves into its second week, the stage is set for more drama. While Alcaraz’s rise continues to be a dominant force, Sabalenka’s gritty survival demonstrates that in tennis, sometimes simply making it through is just as important as the performance itself.