Albie Manzo Builds a Multi-Million Dollar Empire Beyond Reality TV Fame

Albie Manzo, best known as the “level-headed” member of the Manzo family on *The Real Housewives of New Jersey*, has quietly transformed his reality TV fame into a multimillion-dollar empire. At 39, he has successfully diversified his career, amassing a net worth of $1 million (approximately Sh130 million) through ventures in hospitality, luxury goods, and podcasting.

From Reality TV to Business Success

While his mother, Caroline Manzo, captured audiences as the matriarch of *The Real Housewives of New Jersey*, Albie has charted his own path as an entrepreneur. His early business attempts were marked by both challenges and triumphs. One of his first ventures, BLK Beverages, a black alkaline water brand, received national attention but ultimately faltered due to financial and legal difficulties. Despite the public setback, Albie pivoted quickly, using the experience to refine his approach to business.

In the hospitality space, Albie partnered with his brother, Chris, to revitalize the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park. They took charge of the hotel’s food and beverage operations, building on their family’s established reputation in the event planning business. This move brought Albie closer to his roots in event management, further cementing his business acumen.

The Luxury Floral Industry and Podcasting

Perhaps his most unexpected success has come from Bloom