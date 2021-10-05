Albert Dock will provide free circus skills for kids, salsa dance, and more.

A variety of new events are taking place at the Royal Albert Dock, including salsa dance, live music, circus skills, and more.

The series of events began on October 1 and will run until November 7, encouraging people to try new things, develop new skills, and sample new tastes.

The events are part of a campaign called Feed Your Mind. People can learn to master gin, salsa dance, or even try their hand at circus abilities, all against the backdrop of Liverpool’s historic waterfront.

Mum updates her ‘old and uninteresting’ kitchen using Amazon and B&Q deals.

The docks’ broad collection of pubs, restaurants, and activities aims to provide a variety of unique experiences.

Free salsa workshops are being offered by Revolucion de Cuba, while Escape Hunt’s immersive Fourth Samurai game immerses guests in the mystical realm of ancient Japan, and One O’Clock Gun’s new live music program showcases Liverpool’s best local talent on weekends.

At the docks, there will also be a series of tasting events and masterclasses. Turncoat’s Gin Experience gives a private tasting of five gin samples, including the ever-popular Albert Dock gin, while Smugglers Cove offers some of the world’s finest rums to drink.

This month, Lunyalita is hosting two tasting events: a sherry tasting on October 7 with tapitas and live Flamenco music for a true Spanish experience, and a cheese and wine event on October 28 with ten samples of the finest Spanish cheeses paired with tasters of three wines and accompaniments from Lunyalita’s deli.

Throughout the autumn, there are a number of exhibitions on offer, including Merseyside Maritime Museum’s Life on Board, which highlights the amazing stories of Liverpool’s seamen and passengers. The Beatles Story tells the story of the Fab Four, while Lucian Freud’s globally acclaimed pictures are on display at Tate Liverpool in an exhibition that is the first of its kind in the North West in 30 years.

The Anchor Courtyard on the pier will be transformed into an as the Feed Your Mind events come to a close. “The summary has come to an end.”