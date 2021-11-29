Albedo Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Compositions in ‘Genshin Impact’

Not many offensive support characters in “Genshin Impact” can give Albedo with a constant and somewhat reliable source of off-field damage. He can deal rock-solid damage and generate elemental shields even when he isn’t on the field as a Geo user.

Albedo is a top-tier support for many players, and his talents allow him to fit into a variety of team configurations. He does, however, necessitate a significant amount of time and effort in terms of gearing and leveling, and Albedo’s full potential can only be realized with specific team compositions.

For “Genshin Impact” version 2.3, here’s a quick explanation on how to use Albedo, as well as his strongest builds and synergies.

The Playstyle of Albedo

Albedo’s primary role is as an off-field DPS with some team-wide buffing potential. All players need to do is keep Solar Isotoma, his Elemental Skill, active at all times so he may deliver periodic AoE Geo damage to all foes in a given region.

Albedo is ideal for quick switch and elemental combo teams since he allows the party’s main damage dealers to wreak havoc while also improving their DPS output. To do the greatest damage, utilize Albedo’s Elemental Burst, Tectonic Tide, whenever it’s off-cooldown and only when a Solar Isotoma is active.

Albedo’s Best Weapons

As of Patch 2.3, the newly acquired Cinnabar Spindle is likely the greatest blade for Albedo. Albedo’s off-field damage kit, as well as his DEF stat scaling, work incredibly well with this sword. The Cinnabar Spindle is only available during the Shadow Amidst Snowstorms event in version 2.3.

To increase Albedo’s CRIT Rate, players can utilize the Festering Desire — another event-limited weapon — or the simple 3-star Harbinger of Dawn.

Albedo’s Best Artifacts and Team Comps

Albedo’s Elemental Skill scales off of his DEF stat, so try to give him as much DEF as you can. Geo DMG, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG are all excellent numbers on him.

His kit also benefits from the new Opulent Dreams set, which boosts both his DEF and Geo DMG stats. Two parts of the Archaic Petra and Noblesse Oblige artifacts, or two pieces of the Archaic Petra and Noblesse Oblige artifacts, can also work nicely with him. If players want to employ Albedo as a buffer, they should consider the Tenacity of the Millelith set.

Albedo is a versatile player that can fit into practically any team. He can, however, shine even brighter when paired with another Geo character like Zhongli or Noelle.