Ainabkoi Farmers Cooperative Thrives After Strategic Shift to Empower Women

Five years ago, Ainabkoi Farmers Cooperative was on the brink of collapse, struggling with widespread mismanagement and a lack of resources. Today, it has transformed into a model of success in Uasin Gishu, primarily due to a bold decision to empower women suppliers and modernize operations. The cooperative, founded in 1963, has bounced back from near insolvency and now boasts 2,400 members, with milk production running steady and strong.

The initial troubles of Ainabkoi were significant: farmers were selling their milk to middlemen at low prices, and the cooperative’s once-proud cooling plant had fallen into disuse. The revitalization process did not involve a government bailout, but rather an innovative strategy that focused on inclusivity. In partnership with USAID and TechnoServe, the cooperative shifted its attention from simply collecting milk to recruiting the people who actually milk the cows—the women.

The Gender-Centric Revolution

In a sector traditionally dominated by men, who own the land but rarely engage in day-to-day farming, Ainabkoi took an unconventional route by prioritizing women suppliers. This move proved transformative. When women were entrusted with managing milk income, not only did milk quality improve, but loyalty to the cooperative also strengthened.

One of the key strategies involved direct payments to women’s accounts, ensuring that milk revenue was not lost to local bars or mismanagement. This move effectively eliminated the “drinking money” issue that had plagued the cooperative for years. Furthermore, Ainabkoi introduced “Dairy Farmer Assistants” like Eucabeth Cheptoo, who visit farms to provide practical advice on silage making and proper hygiene. As a result, milk production per cow soared from a mere 2 liters to an impressive 15 liters.

Expanding beyond raw milk, the cooperative ventured into value-added products such as yoghurt and mala, keeping profits that would otherwise go to external processors in Nairobi. This expansion into product diversification has been a game-changer, increasing revenue and stabilizing operations.

A Business Hub in the Heart of Uasin Gishu

Today, Ainabkoi is no longer just a milk collection point but a thriving business hub. The cooperative now offers a variety of services, including financial solutions, animal feeds, and even AI-based services—all available on credit. The success of this model has rendered “side-selling” to local hawkers nearly obsolete, as the cooperative offers farmers a more stable and profitable option.

According to the cooperative’s chairman, the shift in focus from mere milk collection to running a full-fledged business operation has paid off. “We stopped being a milk collection center and became a business hub,” he explains. With a steady flow of milk tankers rolling out of Ainabkoi every morning, the cooperative is now a symbol of how empowering women can bring lasting change to Kenya’s agricultural landscape.

Ainabkoi’s journey demonstrates that true agricultural success lies not only in fixing the product but in investing in the people behind it. The cooperative’s evolution is a powerful lesson in how empowering women can be the key to revitalizing an entire sector.