AI Tackles Decision Fatigue in Busy Lives

In an age where even the simplest decisions seem to drain our mental energy, AI is emerging as a potential solution to ease the burden of daily choices. A new study commissioned by Samsung reveals how much of a toll small, everyday decisions can take on our mental well-being. With Brits feeling mentally exhausted by routine decisions, such as selecting what to wear or deciding on a meal, AI is being eyed as a tool to reduce this decision fatigue.

AI as a Mental Time-Saver

According to Samsung’s research, over 50% of UK residents report feeling mentally drained by the constant micro-decisions they face. In fact, more than half of people said they’d prefer AI to assist with simple tasks like deciding what to cook based on available ingredients or helping plan their daily commute. For many, these everyday decisions can add up, leaving them feeling overwhelmed even before the workday truly begins.

The concept of “decision fatigue” is not new, but it has gained significant attention as people struggle to balance increasingly fast-paced lifestyles with an overload of information. Deborah Honig, Chief Customer Officer at Samsung UK, highlights the importance of using AI to handle these smaller choices and preserve brain power for bigger decisions later in the day. “By automating scheduling and tasks, AI allows individuals to focus on what matters most,” she notes.

Data suggests that more than 72% of workers experience decision fatigue daily, with the average person losing up to 36 minutes each day to indecision. This cognitive load is costing the UK economy an estimated £92 billion annually. As AI becomes more integrated into daily routines, it holds the potential to free up valuable time and mental energy for more important tasks.

Honig sees AI as a perfect tool for addressing the cumulative weight of everyday decisions. For example, Samsung’s Note Assist feature allows users to summarize notes taken during meetings, and its transcription tool can turn audio into text, making meetings more productive. This is particularly valuable in the morning, she adds, when staying on top of tasks and decisions can be a real challenge.

Boosting Productivity through AI

Looking beyond individual tasks, AI is also expected to have a significant impact on overall productivity. A recent report from KPMG suggests that AI could contribute an additional 1.2 percentage points to UK productivity. However, Honig emphasizes that AI’s role is not to replace jobs but to change how work is done, allowing employees to focus on higher-value tasks rather than being bogged down by routine decisions.

Samsung also points out the role of AI in enhancing accessibility for people with diverse abilities. By integrating AI into more tools and services, the technology becomes more inclusive, allowing individuals from all walks of life to benefit equally. This democratization of technology aligns with Samsung’s vision of creating a more efficient and equitable future powered by AI.

As AI continues to evolve, it promises not only to streamline decision-making but also to improve overall productivity by reducing the mental clutter that can impede our ability to make clear, focused choices.