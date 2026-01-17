AI Adoption Surges Among Small Businesses and Scientists

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept for small businesses and scientists—it’s becoming integral to daily operations and research. Across industries, companies are finding innovative ways to harness the power of AI, though there’s a growing recognition of its limitations.

Small Businesses Integrate AI for Efficiency

In Evanston, Illinois, a significant number of small businesses have embraced artificial intelligence, shifting from curiosity to essential technology. Brianna Sylver, founder of Sylver Consulting, first encountered AI at a conference two years ago. She was introduced to ChatGPT, which prompted her firm to explore AI’s potential in their work. Sylver’s 14-member team now uses AI in various stages of their workflow, from recruitment to data analysis. “We have integrated AI at each of those areas in distinct ways,” she said, noting its value in streamlining complex processes.

According to a 2025 report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 58% of small businesses are now using AI, a notable increase from the previous year. In Illinois, this adoption rate jumps to 67%. In Evanston, businesses across sectors—consulting, real estate, and marketing—are benefiting from AI tools. These range from automating social media content creation to conducting demographic research before making business decisions.

Reed Hansen, Chief Growth Officer at MarketSurge, has seen firsthand how AI can extend a company’s reach. His 12-person marketing firm uses over eight AI platforms to handle everything from content generation with Jasper to automating client communications through a voice agent trained on the company’s website. “AI continues to improve every day, offering more customization and producing higher-quality content,” Hansen explained.

Despite the success stories, both Sylver and Hansen emphasize the importance of maintaining a human touch. “I wouldn’t use it to write a report fully,” Sylver said, underscoring her preference for AI as a brainstorming tool rather than a replacement for human expertise. Hansen agrees, stressing that AI alone lacks the “ums” and “ahs” that make human interactions relatable and authentic. “A business is always going to need a little bit of human touch,” he said.

AI in Research: Transforming Healthcare and Science

The role of AI extends beyond business, making significant strides in scientific research and healthcare. At the University of Texas at San Antonio, the MATRIX AI Consortium for Human Well-being is leading efforts to enhance human capabilities using AI. In a recent podcast, consortium members discussed the intersection of AI and healthcare, emphasizing how the technology is revolutionizing trauma care and stroke management.

Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD, one of the leaders of MATRIX, stressed the need for AI systems to be built with people in mind. “We have to make sure these systems are built with people in mind,” he said. “AI must be secure, trustworthy, and beneficial for the human experience.” The MATRIX team is working to develop AI systems that can translate complex knowledge into accessible forms for people at all skill levels.

The experts at MATRIX also highlight the growing importance of ethics in AI development. With the rise of AI’s capabilities, there’s a need for responsible integration that enhances, rather than replaces, human skill. The consortium’s work not only offers practical applications for AI but also provides guidance for future AI professionals on building ethically sound systems.

Whether in Evanston’s bustling business community or at cutting-edge research institutions like UT San Antonio, AI is reshaping industries. While its adoption continues to rise, it’s clear that businesses and researchers are finding a balance—leveraging AI’s efficiency while ensuring the human element remains a critical part of the process.