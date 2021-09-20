Ahead of the release of iOS 15, Apple introduces dual-sim switching and other features.

Apple has revealed some of the highlights of iOS 15 ahead of its release, including the ability to swap between mobile numbers on devices with dual-sim support.

The Cupertino-based tech company emphasized on its iOS 15 features website that iOS 15 will give upgraded devices the ability to swap between phone numbers even while in the middle of an iMessage chat.

The capability will be available on iPhones and iPads that support dual-sim functionality. Apple’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and later releases are among the capable devices, according to MacRumors.

When the latest operating system update is released, it will be accessible for iOS 14 compatible devices. The OS is also compatible with older smartphones such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s.

With iOS 15, the Voice Control language will be updated to support Japanese. Singapore will be included in the list of nations on the Air Quality maps in the Weather app.

In India, iPhone users can scan UPI QR codes using their Camera app and choose from up to ten of their most recent UPI payment apps. The SF Arabic system was also introduced to the device’s font list in iOS 15.

iOS 15 will be released in a few hours after three months of beta testing. During the Apple Event on September 14, when the tech giant unveiled the iPhone 13, 10.2-inch iPad, and Apple Watch Series 7, the company announced the operating system’s release date of September 20.

Before downloading the iOS 15 upgrade, CNET recommends that iPhone and iPad users do a maintenance routine and back up their files. This is to guarantee that the gadget is performing at its best and that there is sufficient room for reverting if something goes wrong during the procedure.

According to the article, the gadget should be plugged into a charger so that the operation does not drain the battery. The download and installation will be sped up if you have a working Wi-Fi connection.

A user can start the process by going to the Settings app, as with any other software update. Select General, click Software Update, and then follow the prompts to enable iOS 15 capabilities on your iPhone or iPad.