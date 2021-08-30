Ahead of the official announcement, the PlayStation Plus free games for September 2021 have been leaked.

Dealabs, a French site infamous for leaking information about PlayStation Plus free games ahead of time, was the source of the leak. Fans can expect “Overcooked! All You Can Eat,” “Predator Hunting Grounds,” and “Hitman 2” to be free on PlayStation Plus in September, according to the site. Earlier reports that the roster would feature “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2” and “Jett: The Far Shore” were disproved by the leak.

Furthermore, the site claimed that moderators had previously verified proof of the leak.

The new batch of PlayStation Plus free games for September could be announced in the coming days, based on Sony’s announcement pattern. The titles will most likely be available for download from September 7 to October 5.

It should be noted that the PlayStation Plus free game schedule for August was also leaked in July. However, the PlayStation website mistakenly revealed it earlier to the official announcement date.

“Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville” (PlayStation 4), “Hunter’s Arena: Legends” (PS5 only), and “Tennis World Tour 2” (PS4) were among the leaked games, which have been available for free download since August 3. Those who haven’t gotten their hands on these games yet still have a few days.

While the rumored list of free games for September is intriguing, it’s worth remembering that there’s no way to verify the lineup’s validity. Fans should moderate their expectations and take the list with a grain of salt in the absence of an official announcement from Sony.

There were indications earlier this month that the number of PlayStation Plus customers and monthly users had declined dramatically. Sony has previously expressed its dissatisfaction with the story, claiming that it is unconcerned by the alleged fall.

Following its acquisition of Crunchyroll, the Japanese gaming behemoth is reportedly rumored to be planning the launch of a new, higher-tier PS Plus membership. The corporation, on the other hand, has yet to respond to the situation.