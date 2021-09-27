Ahead of the Mamoswine update, a ‘Pokemon Unite’ patch fixes Crustle and Lucario bugs.

A couple of problems with the Crustle and Lucario combatants have been fixed in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite received a significant update last week that introduced the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) to mobile devices and finally enabled crossplay. In addition, the patch added new holowear cosmetics for Pikachu as well as a “squads” feature that allowed players to establish online clans.

While the revisions were warmly embraced by the community, there were a few unforeseen consequences of the update. Players began to realize that the game’s balancing had been harmed by certain new issues, resulting in the Crustle and Lucario combatants becoming significantly overpowered.

In the first example, the rock-type Pokemon would obtain an overabundance of strength in certain situations. Meanwhile, if gamers could figure out how to use Lucario’s “Extreme Speed” attack to activate a glitch, the all-rounder would be capable of doing massive amounts of damage.

Some players have been reported to have been able to easily wipe out whole teams in just a few seconds by abusing these issues (considering that “Extreme Speed” can be recharged instantaneously if the hit lands).

