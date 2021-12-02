Ahead of the holidays, Tesla introduces the Cyberquad ATV for kids.

Modeled after the Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla unveiled the Cyberquad for Kids, an electric ATV for kids, on Thursday, as a possible holiday gift.

“The four-wheel ATV boasts a full steel frame, cushioned seat, adjustable suspension, rear disk brakes, and LED light bars,” according to the $1,900 price tag. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with a range of up to 15 miles and a top speed of 10 mph that may be customized.” I’m out on the Cyberquads with the kids! It’s a ton of fun for both kids and adults! pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk @tesla Currently, the electric ATV for kids is only available in the United States. The product is designed for children aged 8 and up, according to Tesla. The Cyberquad for Kids has a range of 15 miles and charges in around 5 hours.

Tesla does not specify a battery range for the Cyberquad, instead stating that it is dependent on the terrain, passenger weight, and vehicle speed at the time of operation.

It’s worth noting that Tesla’s automobiles scored poorly in a recent Consumer Reports Reliability Survey for 2021. Overall, Tesla came in 27th place out of 28 auto brands surveyed.

The company concentrates on electric vehicles (EVs) and is a global leader in that segment. Despite this, numerous people experienced body hardware issues with several of the vehicles, causing their reliability ratings to plummet.

Tesla’s low rating, according to Jake Fisher, senior director of car testing at Consumer Reports, is due to the EV maker’s continual swapping of suppliers and components that make up the vehicle.

“Tesla will frequently switch significant components, suppliers, or sensors, as well as other units.” “The more you alter, the more likely you are to have some problems,” Fisher told CNBC.

Overall, EVs scored poorly in the poll, with Fisher blaming it on how automakers apply the technology. He did admit, though, that there is no reason why these cars shouldn’t be as reliable as any other vehicle. The Cyberquad, on the other hand, has yet to be identified as having similar issues.