Against Watford, Liverpool players rated Mohamed Salah as absurd and Roberto Firmino as excellent.

Before making a fantastic save from Sarr, he kicked the ball a few times in the first half and even had to use his hands once after the break.

Sprayed the ball around with incredible confidence and accuracy, slashing the Watford backline twice. Defended tenaciously. Subbed.

In the first half, he made one good tackle, but he primarily impressed by keeping possession flowing as Liverpool controlled.

Watford had a lot of problems with pings out of the back, and the defense read the game well. Composed and reassuringly back to form.

In both defence and offense, worked tirelessly down the left flank, overlapping into the space created by Mane. The third was created by Cross. Subbed.

In the defensive midfield role, filling in for Fabinho, he mopped up on rare occasions and made some probing passes. Decent.

His perseverance and excellent ball handling sparked the play for Liverpool’s second goal, for which he was credited with an assist. Expertly positioned at right-back. Subbed.

When thrusting into space, I clipped the top of the bar with a deflected effort and was always on the front foot. Until the final whistle, they were pressed and tackled.

The opener was generated by a magnificent pass with the outside of the left foot, and Rose was completely demolished throughout. Oh, and then there was his goal, which was absurdly good. What a performer.

When he dropped into a deeper position and tapped home the second, he was on hand to notch the third before completing his hat-trick from a similar position. It was fantastic.

Took the opener beautifully, was a persistent threat when tucking in from the left flank, and was involved in the build-up to the second.

Will profit from the minutes and appeared energised and vivacious.

With ease, he moved to the left-back position.

The Wales international made his first appearance of the season and contributed an assist.