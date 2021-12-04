After’shocking behavior,’ a restaurant owner offers counsel to patrons.

After 40 percent of clients failed to show up one night, a disappointed restaurant owner slammed the “awful behavior” of would-be diners.

The hospitality industry is plagued by “no-show” clients, who leave vacant tables and deprive businesses of paying customers at a time when many restaurants are already struggling due to personnel shortages and Covid closures.

One restaurant owner has had enough, claiming that they’ve been compelled to reinstate a “credit card guarantee” for all Friday and Saturday evening reservations of more than two people, implying that no-shows will be punished.

Andrew Flynn, 42, has owned Mustard & Co., one of Crosby’s top-ranked restaurants, for three years and has been called one of the greatest in the world.

On Saturday, November 27, 14 diners across four tables failed to show up for dinner service, followed by two more on Sunday, he said.

At an estimated £80 per person, the restaurant could have pulled in nearly £1,000 in one night but didn’t.

“We usually get no-shows,” Andrew told The Washington Newsday. In most cases, you’ll get one every other night or, in the worst-case situation, one every night.

“But it was especially aggravating on Saturday because it’s the last day of our November menu before we move into December, and you obviously have the stock.” For that menu, you want to get rid of everything.

“I mean, fourteen is odd, but it was shocking.”

“When you don’t even get a call from the customer, it’s disturbing behavior.” It just doesn’t feel right.” Four full-time cooks work throughout the week producing pastries and sauces for the four days of service from Thursday to Sunday at the sophisticated European restaurant, which has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor.

A two-course meal costs £25, a five-course tasting lunch costs £40, and a brand new “exquisite afternoon tea” with pastries and Italian Glacial Bubbly costs £25.

For £75, they also offer an evening tasting meal with eight items ranging from artisan bread to a main course of deer or mushrooms, followed by the “pastry chef’s selection of handmade sweets.”

Customers often take three hours to complete the eight-course event.