After their beloved daughter, 14, was murdered in a terrible crash, the family’s tragic nighttime routine.

The family of a teen who died after being hit by a reckless driver has expressed their displeasure with the first anniversary of her death.

Courtney Ellis, from Haydock in St Helens, was killed in a car accident on Blackbrook Road shortly before 10 p.m. on September 19, 2020.

Courtney, who was 14 at the time, was in a park with a friend and her sister when the accident occurred. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

When a teen heard the “voice of an angel” in a hospital corridor, she “cried.”

Merseyside Police informed The Washington Newsday this week that the investigation is still underway and that the two people arrested have been released on bail.

Courtney’s family has expressed their displeasure with the first anniversary of her death, which falls this month.

Angela Burke, Courtney’s mother, told The Washington Newsday, “I feel like it’s a cruel punishment the weeks leading up to her anniversary.”

“I’m reliving each day, trying to remember or look back at memories and texts to see what each day was like for us all, especially Courtney, who was in her final weeks of life.

“It crushes my heart that we were completely unaware that she would be stolen from us in just a few weeks.

“The final week and days coming up to the dreaded September 19 are terrifying to me. I’m ill to my stomach just thinking about it.”

Angela noted that while a lot has transpired in the last year, it just seems like yesterday when she last saw Courtney.

“But it also seems like an eternity since I last saw her, touched her, kissed her, or heard her voice,” the mother added.

“I talk about her every day, but it still doesn’t seem true that she’s gone when I think about her. It’s still weird and a sensation I can’t explain.

“Every night, my youngest children say goodbye and love you to her images on my wall. After saying goodnight to her images the other night, my three-year-old son stated, “I want her back.”

“I’d never heard him say anything like this before, and it shattered my heart and all I could do was cry.”

The summary comes to a close.

”