After the wedding, the wife discovers the tragic reality about her engagement diamond.

A couple of years into their marriage, a woman discovers the tragic reality about her engagement diamond.

At the time of the proposal, the woman says she had concerns that something wasn’t quite right with the ring, but she rejected them since she wasn’t sure.

He had a child with another lady before she met him.

The couple got engaged but never married.

“Me and my husband had been married for a number of years, and we had a baby shortly after,” the woman posted on Mumsnet.

“At the time, I had my suspicions that the ring he proposed with was the one he gave his ex, which he was given back after they split up years before.”

“They never truly married, but he still had the ring when we first met.”

“It just vanished, and he claimed to have gotten rid of it.”

According to the woman, her husband assured her that the ring was “absolutely not” the same and that he had chosen it with the help of a friend.

“At the time when he proposed, I did wonder,” she says, “but because I never saw the ring again, I couldn’t say 100 percent because I couldn’t remember precisely what it looked like.”

“He skirted over what he’d done with it the one or twice [I mentioned it], but the box the ring he proposed with looked a little battered.”

“A few months later, I approached him directly, and he answered, ‘absolutely not, he purchased his from X shop in a nearby town and went expressly with a friend to choose it, etc.’

However, it has recently been discovered that it is the same ring.

“I’m extremely pissed off,” she added. I wouldn’t have been upset if I hadn’t received a gorgeous ring; I’d have been content with anything.

“I’m disappointed that he lied and that the ring he gave to another woman is the one he presented to me.”

“I, too, am embarrassed. This is his child’s mother, who hasn’t been very nice to me. I’m not sure if she’s noticed it, but if she has, it makes me cringe. It’s the kind of stuff she’d like to know that I’m not aware of.” She came after her. “The summary has come to an end.”