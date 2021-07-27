After the ‘Tuners’ update, the population of ‘Grand Theft Auto 5′ has increased.

The release of the “Los Santos Tuners” DLC for “GTA 5” resulted in a huge increase in total player counts across all platforms, making this month the game’s most recent success in terms of general fan support.

According to SteamCharts, the concurrent player count for “GTA 5” on Steam has hit 218,000 in the last 30 days. This new figure is slightly lower than the game’s previous high of 256,000 players, which occurred in December 2020, when the Cayo Perico robbery was published.

According to the stat-tracking site, the game’s total player population over the same time period across all platforms surpassed 1.1 million.

To commemorate the 8th anniversary of the game, Rockstar Games deposited $250,000 in-game money to every current participant.

The “Los Santos Tuners” update added a host of new material and in-game activities, the most of which centred around the LS Car Meet, a new club where players could display their own automobiles. The majority of this update’s new features are around automobiles, such as the new Test Track for testing custom vehicle builds and the new Auto Shop property.

In addition, players who join the LS Car Meet will gain access to six new races, a mod store where they can personalize their vehicles in real time, and weekly challenges where they may win a random featured vehicle. New outfits, race modes, liveries, and the new robbery-style Contract tasks are all available to members.

The ten new automobiles that players can choose from are perhaps the most significant improvements to the game. These new vehicles are fully customisable, allowing players to fine-tune both the performance and appearance of the vehicles to their liking.

The “Tuners” update brings the following new features to the game:

According to Rockstar, more automobiles will be added to the game in the coming weeks.

The “Los Santos Tuners” update was well-received by fans, thanks to a plethora of new content and quality-of-life adjustments that appealed to a very specific segment of the “GTA 5” core population.