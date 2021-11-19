After the test, a man with dry eyes was advised to go to the hospital right away.

Josh Lovett, who was 22 at the time, went to the Waterloo Eye Centre for an eye exam after complaining of dry eyes.

The test was performed by optometrist Cortney Melia, who was initially unconcerned about the symptoms he was describing.

However, after his pupils were dilated for the exam, Cortney immediately referred Josh to Aintree Hospital as an emergency.

And it was then that Josh was diagnosed with a tennis-ball-sized tumor, which required 14 hours of surgery to remove.

“Josh came in for his eye test, and his major complaint really was a dryness in his eyes, and he also had a little of eczema around them,” said the 33-year-old Crosby optometrist, who also operates Waterloo Eye Centre.

“I had no reason to believe this was a serious condition based on his symptoms.”

“When I looked into his eyes during the test, I saw that his pupils were extremely small, making it impossible for me to view the rear of his eye.”

“So I told him I had to dilate his pupils,” he explained.

“Once the inspection resumed, and his pupils were dilated enabling me to see the rear, it appeared that both optic nerves were swollen,” she continued.

“This is typically a sign of some sort of pressure behind the eyes.

“When the optic nerve appears enlarged, something is usually pressing against it.” It could be a fluid buildup, but it could possibly be something else.” Josh was not demonstrating any traditional “textbook signs” that something was gravely wrong, but Cortney could observe “severe” haemorrhaging in his retinas, which she described as “frightening.”

She was unable to diagnose the condition due to her lack of medical training, but following the test she advised Josh and his mother to go to the A&E department right away.

“I told him it wasn’t the eye department I wanted him to see, and that he should take the letter seriously,” she explained.

