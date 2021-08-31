After the release of the latest update, the number of players in ‘Phasmophobia’ has increased dramatically.

After the developers published the new “Exposition” update, which added a myriad of improvements and additions to the game, the cooperative ghost hunting game “Phasmophobia” recently saw a big spike in players.

According to GitHyp, the sudden influx of players was large enough to return “Phasmophobia” to Steam’s top 10 most played games at the moment – an astonishing success for a game that was previously dismissed as a passing trend. Within the last 30 days, SteamDB recorded a peak player count of 62,448 players, well surpassing July’s top count of only 17,869.

After developer Kinetic Games published an update with new ghosts, revised mechanics, bug patches, and a slew of other improvements, both new and old players returned to “Phasmophobia.”

Kinetic Games significantly improved “Phasmophobia” on practically every level. The gameplay has been tweaked to make it a little more hectic and panic-inducing. To begin with, actual sprinting has been added to the game to increase the urgency of running away from ghosts. Players will now be able to run for three seconds before the ability goes on cooldown for the next five seconds, rather than the former sprint function that merely made them walk somewhat faster.

As a result, ghosts will accelerate quicker when they see players, and they will also move faster once they start hunting. These modifications should make hiding and running feel more tight and, as a result, more enjoyable for gamers.

The Goryo and the Myling are two new ghosts that have been added to the game. Kinetic Games, on the other hand, has adjusted the evidentiary needs for each of the other ghosts, making them all feel slightly different than in prior editions. A new DOTS projector has been added to the game to aid in the search for a new sort of evidence associated with the revised system.

When ghosts start haunting, the new piece of equipment, along with the rest of the players’ armory, will be affected.

Open electronics such as spotlights, cameras, sensors, spirit boxes, and other gadgets will now attract ghosts.

Other upgrades include improved map lighting, new audio and visual effects, ghost and equipment modifications, UI improvements, and a slew of bug fixes, making this the greatest time to return to the game.