After the new Ilaix Moriba transfer report, Liverpool fans say the same thing: ‘Mixture of Pogba and Yaya.’

Ilaix Moriba, a Barcelona prospect, has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old midfielder’s contract with the La Liga giants expires next summer, and he has yet to sign a new agreement.

Moriba has been a member of Barcelona’s academy since 2010, and last season he made 18 first-team appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side in all competitions.

In March, he became Barcelona’s fifth-youngest scorer in club history when he scored his first top-flight goal against Osasuna.

However, it is alleged that Moriba has opted to leave Barcelona this summer, prompting 12 other parties to make offers.

Liverpool is said to be one of the teams interested in signing him, and fans have expressed their displeasure with the possibility of a transfer.

Moriba is a highly regarded member of Barcelona’s illustrious La Masia program, and he made his first-team debut last season.

His previous coach, Denis Silva Puig, revealed that he was dubbed Paul Pogba because of his resemblance to the Manchester United player.

“He’s physically quite strong, but he’s also a really bright player,” he explained. This is not well received by the majority of people.

“He’s known as the ‘[Paul] Pogba of Barca’ here because he’s like a young Pogba, but he’s also very, very intelligentâ€”and that’s where his enormous potential lies. Without a doubt, he is a good player.”