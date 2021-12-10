After the latest injury setback, Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool’s transfer position.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he will not prevent Nat Phillips from leaving the club in January, and that his injury will not prevent him from doing so.

The centre-back was a star player for the Reds in their 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro in midweek, but he sustained a fractured cheekbone in the game and will be out for several weeks.

The recovery of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez from injury, as well as the £36 million arrival of Ibrahima Konate, has seen the 24-year-old fall down the Anfield pecking order after a stellar season last season.

While Phillips is set to leave in January as a result of the trade, Klopp expressed his joy at being able to keep the defender for the first half of the season after agreeing a new contract extension in the summer after a move fell through.

And, despite the fact that Liverpool have no intention of blocking any exit at the moment, he reassured any interested parties that the injury setback should not deter them from making a bid.

“I’m glad Nat is here, to be honest, but I don’t think we’ll block anything,” the German told reporters. “It wasn’t in the plan at all, but who knows what may happen in January.”

“It’s not the best timing for this, but he’ll be fine by the end of January, without a doubt.” I’m guessing it’ll be in the middle of January, but I’m not sure.

“Everything will be alright,” says the narrator. It’s not difficult; it’s just uncool.

“We’ll see what that means in detail, but in the long run, it won’t be a problem because everything will be OK for Nat.”