After the first season, ITV is expected to make a decision on The Larkins.

The Larkins is a film set in the late 1950s that follows wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin (Bradley Walsh), his wife Ma (Joanna Scanlan), and their six children, including the lovely Mariette (Sabrina Bartlett), as they enjoy their bucolic and gorgeous corner of heaven in Kent.

There’s an overwhelming sense of plenty in their life, as well as a lot of joy and wild laughing, because they’re fiercely loyal to each other and their community.

The Larkins are always pleased to share what they have, despite the fact that it is occasionally gotten through unconventional means. They have an unending supply of wonderful, nourishing meals as well as the occasional cocktail or two.

Unfortunately, other members of the local community do not share their goodwill, and village talk about Pop and his family (especially from the Normans) is common.

The six-part drama’s final episode will premiere on ITV this weekend, and fans will undoubtedly hope to see it return sooner rather than later.

Every episode of the series, which airs on ITV at 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, has attracted over four million people.

Filming for the Christmas Special has already begun in Kent, according to Bradley Walsh.

According to KentLive, a follow-up second series could be recorded as soon as next year after the first series was a hit with viewers.