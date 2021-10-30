After the draw with Brighton, Adam Lallana sends an emotional message to Liverpool fans.

After Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton, former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana issued a poignant message to Liverpool fans.

Following his departure in July of last year, the 33-year-old returned to Anfield for the first time in front of fans.

Within 30 minutes, Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead, but Graham Potter’s team rallied back, and Lallana assisted their equalizer.

Regardless of the outcome, he earned a standing ovation from both Brighton and Liverpool fans when he was replaced by Pascal Gross on 77 minutes.

When Lallana departed the club after six years, he never got the send-off he deserved, and at the final whistle, he stood behind to applaud Liverpool supporters as they cheered his name.

He’s now used social media to offer a message to fans, admitting that Anfield will always be a’second home’ for him.

“An outstanding team effort. It would have been simple to give up after falling behind by two points against such a great team, but we’re made of tougher stuff. This is an excellent and well-deserved point “He posted it to Instagram.

“Separately, I’d want to express my gratitude to everyone inside Anfield for today’s kind welcome and reception.

“For me, it will always be a second home. It’s something I’ll never take for granted. Thank you to a unique football team.” Lallana is highly regarded by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has described him as “one of the best players he’s ever worked with.”

“I still miss Adam [Lallana] to be honest,” he said before the match against Brighton on the club’s website.

“I think we can all agree that if Adam had been a little less frequently wounded, it may have been even better – and it was already fantastic.

“So, not only was he one of the best athletes I’ve ever worked with, but he was also an extremely incredible person. I’m looking forward to meeting him once more.”