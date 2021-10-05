After the dog jumps up at her daughter, a woman sends a message to the dog’s owner.

A mother has a heartfelt message for the owner of a dog who leaped up at her daughter.

Yvonne Sellars, who lives in Ellesmere Port, claimed her teenage daughter Sophie, who suffers from anxiety, “had a great massive smile on her face” when she went to pick her up from school last Thursday.

Yvonne, who has hip dysplasia and a slipped disk and is looked after by her daughter Sophie, who even monitors her mother when she is at school, said: “She was saying she was walking along Overpool Road.”

A contractor working on the reconstruction of Lime Street has gone bankrupt.

“She has a lot of anxiety, and this little puppy kept jumping up at her, begging for attention.

“The woman who owned the dog told it that ‘not everyone wants such attention,’ but my daughter said that was great because we have three foster dogs at home and she loves dogs.

“While the lady was discussing other pets with my daughter, the little puppy must have sensed her uneasiness and refused to leave her alone.

“Whoever this lady is, being honest made her day.”

Yvonne posted about the incident in a local Facebook page, trying to track down the woman and express her gratitude for taking the time to speak with her daughter.

“Sophie has a lot on her plate, she’s my caregiver, and she’s been through a lot,” she explained.

“I had a car accident a number of years ago that affected my back, and I also have hip dysplasia and arthritis. My daughter makes it a point to check on me while she’s at school; she’s my little diamond.

“It was just so nice for her, this lady made her feel so happy, and the dog showed her so much affection, it was just so sweet.”

“We’d like to find out who it was and express our gratitude to her.

“I placed it on Facebook and thought it would be fantastic if I could reach out to that person and let them know how much of an impact they had.”

“I wasn’t expecting to be overwhelmed by all the kind feedback; it was actually rather emotional.”

Yvonne’s appeal drew hundreds of responses. “The summary has come to an end.”