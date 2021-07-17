After the creator of the ‘undetectable’ cheat software boasted about it, the software was taken off.

After getting a lot of attention on the internet, a potentially catastrophic game cheat software was just taken offline. This software, which was advertised as being entirely undetected by modern anti-cheat mechanisms, will no longer be released.

The cheat software in question, User Vision Pro, was an exploitative tool that allowed malevolent gamers to get an advantage over their opponents by allowing them to use machine-assisted aiming and auto-fire capabilities. However, once Activision demanded that the cheat creator stop producing the application, it was never released publicly, according to PC Gamer.

User101, the inventor of the cheat, announced in a statement that they will no longer be creating or distributing User Vision Pro at Activision’s request. They stated that they had no intention of doing anything illegal and that the program was never released.

“This type of technology has other practical assistive benefits, such as the ability to regulate movement without the use of limbs by pointing a webcam at yourself. Unfortunately, I will not be developing it further due to its potential detrimental impact,” the cheat inventor added.

Ars Technica previously reported on the cheat software, albeit the names of both the cheat manufacturer and the software were changed to protect the identities of those involved. According to the article, the program was able to deliver undetected and unstoppable aim-assist for PC, Xbox, and Playstation games by utilizing a complex system involving machine learning and artificial intelligence.

According to Ars Technica, the cheat used two computers. Cheaters would play a game properly on one computer while a capture card sent a live feed of the game to another computer running cheat software. The software would then send signals back to the host machine, instructing input pass-through devices such as the divisive Cronus Zen to change the cheater’s mouse aim based on the location of human-shaped foes.

The software is able to defeat typical anti-cheat protection because the cheat would theoretically operate on a separate computer and all of the peripheral devices used in the process are involved in authorized procedures.

User Vision Pro has a variety of movies demonstrating its features, as well as full-fledged advertisements promoting the product to its target demographic. However, as part of the cheat maker’s cooperation with Activision’s request, these videos and promotional materials have been removed from official channels.