After the council puts up banners, people play a game called “spot the mistake.”

After Sefton Council put up posters to demonstrate how a new development will look, residents were invited to “identify the mistake.”

Last year, the local authorities announced big ambitions to transform the area around Bootle Strand shopping centre into a new “destination.”

A plot of land next to the Bootle Strand Shopping Centre will be transformed into a “vibrant venue” for a variety of activities.

A new food and drink offering, as well as an urban garden, are planned for the space, which is located alongside the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

This bank holiday weekend, “Bootle Canalside” held its inaugural pop-up event (August 26-30).

During the occasion, banners depicting how the finished development will look were presented, however observant attendees noticed a flaw with them.

A computer-generated depiction of how the Washington Parade area might look in the future was on display for anyone to see.

“Spot the mistake?” Gavin Scott wrote in a Facebook group after posting a photo of the poster. The Bootle Canalside festival has had these banners up all weekend.”

“The picture is absolutely all wrong, flats not in the proper location, lots of stuff in the wrong place, we thought we were looking at it backwards at first but no, the lettering is the right way around!” one woman said.

The image looks to be completely backwards, implying that buildings and landmarks in the area are on the opposite side of where they should be.

Sefton Council stated that printed banners were “flipped” for symmetry, and that attendees “had a feel for the location and our future intentions.”

The construction is part of a larger strategy to improve the community’s quality of life by changing the look and feel of the Bootle for residents, businesses, and visitors.