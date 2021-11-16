After the attack on Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a terror suspect was identified.

The guy suspected of detonating a device outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday has been identified.

On Remembrance Sunday, Emad Al Swealmeen is said to have ordered a cab from Rutland Avenue to the Crown Street hospital shortly before 11 a.m., when the device exploded.

Since then, the attack has been classified as a terrorist attack.

Al Swealmeen, 32, was said to have perished instantly, while the taxi driver, David Perry, was said to have jumped from the vehicle barely seconds after the blast.

“Our investigations are still underway,” Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, the senior investigating officer, said.