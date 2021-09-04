After Takumi Minamino was hurt while on international service, Liverpool will avoid a second blow.

The forced departure of Takumi Minamino from the Japanese squad this week has raised some eyebrows.

The attacker, who had joined his national team for World Cup qualifiers against Oman and China, has been discharged from the camp after suffering an injury during training. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has quickly pulled in a replacement.

Although the exact nature of Minamino’s injuries has yet to be revealed, The Washington Newsday understands that it is not a serious matter.

However, the injury to the 26-year-old, who is looking to make an impact after a loan spell at Southampton last season, has added to the pressure on Liverpool’s attacking options, with Roberto Firmino also injured, leaving Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Divock Origi as the club’s attacking options.

Following Minamino’s injury, the lack of action in the transfer market in terms of bringing in attacking reinforcements has been questioned once more, and the Reds will be eager to get the former Red Bull Salzburg player back in the fold as soon as possible.

What happens, however, when players are injured while on international duty? Who is responsible for paying the bill?

Last season, Liverpool were forced to play without Joe Gomez for virtually the whole season after he suffered a knee injury while training with England. This injury, combined with the absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, has thrown Liverpool’s Premier League title defense into disarray.

Since 2012, teams around the world that have had players called up to represent their country have been covered by FIFA Club Protection, which covers clubs up to a point in the event that their players are injured while representing their country.

If a player is injured, clubs can seek wage compensation, albeit there is a 28-day waiting period before any money can be recovered.

After that, the protection covers clubs for £127,300 each week, with a maximum claim period of one year and a maximum claim sum of £6.7 million for a single player.

