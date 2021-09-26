After taking part in an unapproved covid vaccination experiment, a retired nurse was “stuck.”

A retired nurse who helped fight the coronavirus now feels “stuck” since she is unable to travel internationally.

Last year, Liz King chose to participate in the Novavax vaccine trial before any other vaccines were approved.

The nurse had been assured that if any other approved vaccines were available, she may leave the research and pursue them.

However, Liz saw in her 36-page consent form that having an authorized vaccination would be ‘discouraged’ because using it with Pfizer or AstraZeneca had not been studied.

Unfortunately for Liz, it now appears that if the Novavax vaccine is approved, it will not be until 2022, and she will not be able to have another shot until then.

Liz, from Abergavenny, will be unable to travel overseas or receive a booster vaccine as a result of this.

“I’m a retired nurse and felt terribly awful in the Spring of 2020 that I wasn’t able to assist my ex colleagues during the first wave of Covid-19,” she told WalesOnline. So when the opportunity to participate in a vaccine trial arose, I jumped at it.

“They said we could withdraw out of a trial if an approved vaccination became available; that was in the consent form, but I also asked about it orally at my first appointment.

“It was a double-blind trial, with half of the subjects receiving Novavax and the other half receiving saline [a placebo].” I assumed I’d had saline because I didn’t have any adverse effects, not even a sore arm. The first one occurred in November, while the second occurred in early December.

"The consent form said that having an authorized vaccine would be discouraged because using it with Pfizer or AstraZeneca had not yet been tested. I wasn't concerned since we were told that the vaccine had performed well in phase one and phase two studies and that approval was on the way – in a few months at the very least. In January, I was offered both Pfizer and AstraZeneca."