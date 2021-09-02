After Sweden’s performance, Liverpool fans want Alexander Isak’s transfer.

Liverpool’s time to add to their squad this summer has already closed, with the transfer window closing on Tuesday night.

Fans, on the other hand, are already looking forward to the January transfer window, with many disappointed that the Reds were unable to add an attacking player to their ranks.

Alexander Isak, a Sweden international, shone well at the Euros this year and is already shining brightly on the world scene again.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to a number of clubs around Europe this summer, including Liverpool, but nothing materialized before the deadline.

Isak made his World Cup qualifying debut for Sweden against Spain on Tuesday, scoring just five minutes of the 2-1 triumph.

Following the 21-year-performance, old’s a number of Liverpool supporters believe he would be a fantastic addition to the club.

“I really wanted Isak at Liverpool, and I think he’s fantastic,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Isak x Liverpool would be a match made in heaven,” said another.

“Wages will be cheaper than Haaland,” one added, “and Isak should be purchased by Liverpool.”

Isak joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has made 91 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals.

Last season, the striker scored 17 goals in La Liga, placing him sixth among the league’s top scorers behind Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Luis Suarez.

Isak made his senior debut for Sweden when he was just 17 years old, and he has six goals in 17 caps for his country.

Liverpool may not have signed an attacker this summer, but considering his age, he is undoubtedly one to watch this season.