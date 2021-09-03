After stumbling off the pavement and into the road, a woman in her 70s was hit by a bus.

After tripping into the road and colliding with a bus in Liverpool city centre, a woman in her 70s was transported to hospital as a precaution.

A pedestrian was hit by a bus, according to Merseyside Police, about 7.55 p.m. yesterday (Thursday 2).

Emergency crews were dispatched to Hanover Street, where a woman in her 70s had stumbled onto the road from the sidewalk, was clipped by the bus, and then collapsed.

According to reports, the senior only sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Hanover Street was temporarily closed while emergency personnel were on the scene, however it has since reopened.

Merseyside Police said on Facebook: “During the event, reassurance was provided to the female’s family and to members of the public.”

“She is currently in good care, and we wish her well in her recovery,” he added. #CommunityFirst”.

“At around 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday 2 September), we received a complaint of a collision on Hanover Street involving a bus and a pedestrian,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Emergency services were called, and the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“As a precaution, she went to the hospital.

“While the incident was being investigated, officers aided with traffic management in the vicinity, and the route has subsequently reopened.”