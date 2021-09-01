After signing for West Ham, Nikola Vlasic exposes an Everton ‘issue’ that hampered his Toffees tenure.

Nikola Vlasic claims that his Everton career did not go according to plan due to the club’s managerial predicament, and that he still has a lot to prove to himself following his dismal tenure at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined West Ham for £25 million on Tuesday, joined Ronald Koeman’s side on Deadline Day in August 2017 after playing twice for Hadjuk Split in Europa League qualifying against the Blues.

After a disappointing run of results, Everton terminated the Dutch coach and replaced him with Sam Allardyce less than two months after his arrival on Merseyside.

Vlasic scored twice in 19 appearances for the Toffees during his rookie season, but faced more uncertainty when Allardyce was stripped of his duties and Marco Silva was appointed manager in May 2018.

He requested a loan move after being sent to train with Ashley Williams, Kevin Mirallas, and Cuco Martina, all of whom were regarded surplus to needs, and clinched a temporary switch to CSKA Moscow.

After a successful debut season with the Russian giants, he signed a permanent contract with the club in the summer of 2019 and has scored 33 goals in 108 games.

He scored a brace in his Champions League debut and then added an assist in the return leg as CSKA Moscow defeated Real Madrid 3-0 at the Bernabeu, handing the Spanish giants their biggest home defeat in Europe.

He is back in the Premier League with the Hammers, where he flourished in Russia, and he expects to achieve “great things.”

Vlasic believes he has improved as a player throughout his time on Merseyside.

He believes he was good enough to play for Everton, but the turmoil at the club during his time at Finch Farm made it more difficult for him to make an impression.

He told West Ham TV, “I’m 23 but I don’t feel like a young (inexperienced) player.”

“I feel like I’ve been playing football for a long time, like I have, because I started when I was 16 years old.

“I believe that is the correct decision.”

