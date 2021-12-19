After seeing moths fly out of his takeaway lunch, a man was outraged.

After discovering moths inside his takeaway, a man decided to create a website that publicizes food hygiene ratings.

Every week, OMGOMG.co.uk compiles data from government agencies around the UK and provides ratings for hundreds of restaurants, stores, and cafes.

Dave Wilson, the site’s creator, told The Washington Newsday that while authorities and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) publish data, it isn’t “pushed out there,” so he wanted to develop a site that would do so.

In addition to posting online, the site allows you to set up email alerts for local restaurants, and there are several local Facebook sites that post links to individual evaluations.

“I got interested in food hygiene ranking since I used to go to the same Indian restaurant for years,” Mr Wilson, who did not want to divulge his location, told The Washington Newsday.

“I ordered takeout one day, and one of the takeaway plastic tubs had another one wedged below it.”

“I couldn’t believe it when moths came out when I opened it, and when I checked the ratings, it had zero stars, but I never knew.”

Mr Wilson, who has an IT background, created the website to compile all of the data published by every authority in the UK in order to provide diners with critical information about the ratings.

“I think it’s about being able to make an informed decision,” he added, adding that some people don’t mind if it has a low rating.

“I didn’t think the ratings were really pushed out there; yes, they’re on the Food Standards Agency website, but they’re not posted elsewhere,” she says.

However, just because the data has been made public does not indicate the problems have been solved.

Dave stated that since launching the site and the corresponding Facebook pages for each location, he’s observed a significant change in the frequency with which local governments publish inspection data.

“Some are really adept at inspecting and publishing,” he remarked. Others prefer to take their time.

“I calculate averages for each authority, which are also available on the website, and I can see Wirral Council took.”

