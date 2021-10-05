After seeing a band of teenagers approach a woman, Mum was taken aback.

After witnessing a gang of teenagers approach a woman in need, a mother’s “trust in humanity” was restored.

On Sunday, October 3, Kinsay Smith, 38, of Wallasey, was heading along Magazine Lane towards the shop when she noticed an angry woman sitting in an alleyway with her hood up.

She chose to stroll past her and enter the business after seeing she was on the phone.

Why are WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook down, according to Facebook’s CEO?

She noticed the woman had put her phone down and was plainly agitated and in a terrible mood after leaving the shop.

She spotted a band of youngsters gathered at the alley’s end, with one of them approaching the woman and asking if she was all right.

“This group of youngsters went out of their way to check on this woman and make sure she was okay,” Kinsay told The Washington Newsday.

“Perhaps it was foolish of me to leave her, but I noticed she was on the phone and didn’t want to interrupt her discussion.

“However, that only goes to show that all children are bad.”

Kinsay later posted her findings in a Facebook group in the hopes of contacting the children’s parents.

“Don’t know if I’m authorized to share this, but if they are your kids, you should be really proud of them,” the message stated.

“A lady sat down in the alley and didn’t appear to be in good health, so they went over to see if she was okay.

“These days, kids receive a lot of flak for the negative things they do, but they don’t get nearly as much praise for the good things they accomplish. “Way to go kids.”

The tweet received nearly 1000 likes and was forwarded to the parents of the teens involved.

“They (the parents) were stating how thrilled they were to see the post and how glad they were that their child was in it,” Kinsay added.

“They should be really pleased with themselves. I thought it was important sharing the good stuff because you see people tweeting about gangs of kids for bad reasons all the time.”