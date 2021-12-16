After scoring for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah equals an incredible Premier League record.

Mohamed Salah has now scored or assisted in 15 consecutive Premier League games, matching Jamie Vardy’s record.

After Sadio Mane’s opening shot was stopped, the Egyptian attacker gave Liverpool a 2-1 lead at Anfield against Newcastle.

Salah’s goal was his 22nd in just 23 outings this season across all competitions.

Vardy’s record covered the months of August to December 2015, the season in which Leicester City won the Premier League.

Salah and Mane will definitely be missed when they depart for the African Cup of Nations next month, and how the Reds handle their absence could be crucial to their chances of winning the league this season.

Jonjoe Shelvey’s spectacular 20-yard shot gave the Magpies an early shock lead.

After his initial header was saved, Diogo Jota leveled for the Reds with a close-range strike.

Jurgen Klopp’s team would be one point behind Manchester City if they won.