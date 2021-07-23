After rumors that it wouldn’t be included on Love Island, Casa Amor is back.

Iain Stirling stated that Casa Amor would be returning to Love Island at the end of Friday’s show.

The video was only a few seconds long, but it didn’t reveal anything because it simply showed ‘Casa Amor’ lit up with Love Island music playing over it.

Casa Amor is likely to stir things up, as the lads and girls will be divided into separate homes and enticed by more islanders.

Fans of Love Island criticise the dumping system as the males prepare to choose who will leave the villa once more.

Serious relationships have been broken up in previous seasons due to islanders falling in love with someone they met at Casa Amor.

The names of the Casa Amor islanders have yet to be released, and no date has been established, but many believe it will be next week.

Fans have taken to social media to share their delight.

“I am so excited for the drama that is going to erupt because of Casa Amor, bring it on #LoveIsland,” one fan tweeted.

“I truly hope Casa Amor gives Toby with all the karma he deserves #LoveIsland,” another user remarked.

“I’m sorry, but if Jake’s head gets turned in Casa Amor, we’re permitted to take annual leave the next day,” another said on Twitter. #LoveIsland”