After rumors of a fight at the Yacht Club, a 70-year-old man dies.

After a reported incident near Liverpool Marina, a pensioner has died.

Merseyside Police have revealed that a 70-year-old man called John Williams Senior has died as a result of the incident that occurred near the Yacht Club on the evening of October 15th.

Mr Williams Snr was transported to the hospital after reports of a fight, where he was first reported as being in a ‘serious but stable’ state.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened, and he died in hospital on October 21.

Today, a post-mortem will be performed, which should reveal more details concerning Mr Williams Senior’s death.

Following the incident on October 15, a large emergency services presence was spotted at the Marina, and police reported that a man in his 40s was arrested nearby on suspicion of assault.

He is still on conditional bail, according to police, pending further investigation.

The Yacht Club restaurant, its parking lot, and a portion of sidewalk near South Ferry Quay were all blocked off by detectives.

Customers at the Yacht Club were turned away, and prospective witnesses were reportedly kept inside the institution while investigations were conducted.

“Officers were notified at 8.05pm following claims a man in his 70s had been assaulted in the area of Coburg Wharf/ Liverpool Marina,” a force spokeswoman said at the time.

“A 70-year-old guy was brought to the hospital in critical condition.”

Throughout the night of October 15, forensics officers were there, though the police cordon had been loosened by Saturday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC), phone 101, or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.