After requesting that his ‘noisy car’ be sold, a guy exacts his vengeance on a foul-mouthed neighbor.

At 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, Martin Evans alleges he was confronted with ‘furious texts’ from his next-door neighbor ‘Gary,’ whose identity has been changed.

The neighbor requested that he get rid of him in the messages “That f*****g car, which “wakes up the entire street every morning.”

The message was as follows: “You need to get rid of that f**king car as soon as possible. Every morning, it wakes up the entire street. I’ve got my fill of it. I’ll be knocking and speaking with you.” The chef, from Chorley, Lancashire, said he responded to his neighbor’s message by telling him his car’s “high-pitched screech” would be serviced shortly, but he refused to let Gary “give it large and make demands.”

Martin’s response to his next-door neighbor was as follows: “Morning, despite the fact that the car is loud, I have no control over when I start work. The high-pitched screeching is caused by the alternator belt, which will be tightened shortly to eliminate the noise.

“I’m happy to talk, but I’m not going to put up with being told I have to get go of my ‘f**king automobile.’ You were labeled as a “well-mannered bloke.”” Martin chose to share their message exchange in a 25,000-member car Facebook group, despite agreeing to address the neighbor conflict with Gary after work that day.

However, scores more trolls messaged Gary in response to Martin’s vengeance post.

According to one person: “I heard through the grapevine that you like Subarus. Is this true? As a token of my gratitude for your support, I’d want to personally organize a drive-by of your house with as many people as possible, gentleman.” Another message read: “Gary, good morning. I’ve heard you adore Subarus and that they’re your favorite sound to wake up to.” Martin has later stated that he did not intend for Gary to face “nasty” remarks and that he has spoken to his neighbor about the event, with both parties expressing “apologies.”

